Situation in J-K contrary to claims of govt: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was contrary to the claims of the central government which was trying to hide it with lies.

"Four people have been killed in the (Anantnag) encounter. Today is its seventh day. Perhaps, no militant was killed. You can gauge from it how 'peaceful and calm' it is.

"Yes, there is peace and calm in and around Srinagar, because they (the administration) can be seen playing golf, roaming with Miss World, taking G20 (delegates) for sightseeing but, Kokernag, Uri, and Rajouri will show you how the situation is outside Srinagar," Abdullah said castigating the LG-led administration for its claims of peace in the valley.

The former J&K chief minister said militancy has resurfaced in Pir Panjal region.