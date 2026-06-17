Six killed after luxury bus crashes into parked truck on Gujarat highway

At least six people were killed and more than 20 others injured after a luxury bus travelling from Rajasthan to Gujarat collided with a stationary truck on the Vadodara-Halol highway in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred at around 4 am near Kotambi village on the outskirts of Vadodara. The bus, carrying passengers from Banswara in Rajasthan to Surat, crashed into the rear of a truck that had been halted on the roadside.

Preliminary information suggests that the truck driver had stopped the vehicle to check tyre pressure when the bus struck it from behind. The force of the collision severely damaged the front section of the bus, leaving several passengers trapped inside the wreckage.

Local residents and motorists were among the first to reach the scene and alerted emergency services. Rescue teams from the fire brigade, police and disaster response agencies quickly launched operations to evacuate passengers and provide medical assistance.