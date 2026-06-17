Six killed after luxury bus crashes into parked truck on Gujarat highway
Accident triggers a lengthy traffic jam on Vadodara-Halol highway as emergency services worked to clear wreckage
At least six people were killed and more than 20 others injured after a luxury bus travelling from Rajasthan to Gujarat collided with a stationary truck on the Vadodara-Halol highway in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.
The accident occurred at around 4 am near Kotambi village on the outskirts of Vadodara. The bus, carrying passengers from Banswara in Rajasthan to Surat, crashed into the rear of a truck that had been halted on the roadside.
Preliminary information suggests that the truck driver had stopped the vehicle to check tyre pressure when the bus struck it from behind. The force of the collision severely damaged the front section of the bus, leaving several passengers trapped inside the wreckage.
Local residents and motorists were among the first to reach the scene and alerted emergency services. Rescue teams from the fire brigade, police and disaster response agencies quickly launched operations to evacuate passengers and provide medical assistance.
Officials confirmed that six people lost their lives in the crash, while 26 others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to Vadodara Civil Hospital and nearby private medical facilities for treatment. Authorities said at least five passengers remain in a critical condition.
Given the extent of the damage, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the rescue effort. Firefighters used heavy machinery to separate the bus from the truck and cut through twisted metal to reach passengers trapped inside.
The accident caused major disruption on the highway, with traffic backing up for several kilometres as emergency crews worked to clear the site and restore normal movement.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision. Authorities are also examining whether factors such as speed, visibility and road conditions contributed to the crash.
Most of the passengers travelling on the bus were reported to be residents of Rajasthan.
With IANS inputs