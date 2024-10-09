Sonam Wanchuk protest: Delhi HC seeks police’s stand on denying Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 9 October, sought the stand of the Delhi Police on a plea for permission to be given to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others to hold a protest at the city's Jantar Mantar venue.

A bench of justices Prathiba M. Singh and Amit Sharma issued notice to the police and the Delhi government on the plea filed by the Apex Body Leh and sought their responses.

"Let response to the petition be filed," said the bench and posted the hearing on 22 October.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Delhi Police, said there was no urgency in the matter and sought time to file a reply.