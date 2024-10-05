Sonam Wangchuk, 150 others to start indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar

Climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk has said he and other protesters from Ladakh will sit on an indefinite fast beginning today, Saturday, since they have not received any response from the government over their demand to meet the President, prime minister, or Union home minister regarding their demands for Ladakh.

A month ago, Wangchuk began leading a 'Delhi chalo' padayatra from Leh organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years for statehood for the Union Territory of Ladakh, and decentralisation of power.

In 2019, Wangchuk wrote to then Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda asking for Scheduled Area status to Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides for the formation of autonomous administrative regions called Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

The climate activist said locals in Ladakh can best protect the ecology of Ladakh, but they have no role in decision-making. "We are under a kind of permanent governor's rule where people's representatives are not there to make decisions. This should not happen. There is no mechanism for people to participate in the decision-making process," he said.

At a press conference in Delhi on Friday, Wangchuk and his fellow activists said they had written to the offices of the President, prime minister and home minister seeking an appointment, and were assured that they would be informed about the meeting by 5.00 pm on Friday.

"We have not received any response from the government. So we will sit on an indefinite fast from tomorrow. The PM was only a few kilometres away from us today, we were told. We were hoping we would get to meet him," Wangchuk said at the press conference.