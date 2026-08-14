Sonam Wangchuk calls for ‘second Independence movement’
Activist urges citizens to recommend “selfless, fearless” people to help shape India’s future
Activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has called for a “peaceful revolution” in the way India chooses its political leaders, arguing that a fundamental change is essential if the country is to emerge as a developed and “respectable nation” by 2047.
In a video message ahead of Independence Day, Wangchuk appealed for what he described as “India’s second Independence movement”, urging citizens to identify and recommend “selfless, fearless men and women of character and substance” who could help shape the country’s future.
Wangchuk said he had been unwell in recent days and had used the time to reflect on India’s trajectory. Comparing the country’s progress with that of several Asian neighbours, he expressed concern that India could fall short of its development ambitions if its current course continued.
“If we talk about per capita GDP, and if this continues, then in 2047, we will not be a developed country, but we will not even be able to show our face in the world market,” he said.
He also linked India’s future to the strength of its education system, saying that national progress could not outpace educational advancement. “As long as education is behind, the future of the country will also be behind,” he said.
Wangchuk congratulated those who had pushed for change through protests in recent months and referred to changes within the Union Education Ministry. However, he said he saw little reason yet to expect a dramatic transformation under the new leadership.
Turning to the broader question of governance, Wangchuk argued that the problem could not be attributed to any single political party. Governments of different parties, he said, had at times responded to dissent in similar ways.
“So it’s not even a matter of parties,” he said, stressing that his concerns were rooted in the larger question of how India is governed.
He also invoked the political upheaval that followed the anti-corruption movement of 2012-13, saying that although it brought a change in government, corruption and injustice had not disappeared.
“But today, after 12 years, corruption and injustice have taken on a new form,” he said, describing the problem as larger and more alarming than before.
For Wangchuk, the central weakness lies in the manner in which political leadership is selected.
“We need a very big change, we need a revolution, we need a peaceful revolution in this country, so that we can move forward with the right leaders,” he said. “Because the biggest shortcoming is in choosing our leadership. Until the leaders are right, the entire country will be on the wrong path.”
He also raised concerns over criminal cases declared by elected representatives, arguing that the presence of leaders facing serious criminal allegations raises questions about the country’s political system. At the same time, he stressed that his criticism was not aimed at any particular party or at the Opposition.
“I am not talking about any particular party or opposition, I am talking about the country,” he said.
Wangchuk has now sought to turn that concern into a wider national conversation. He said he wanted to consult people across India and bring together “the best minds” to brainstorm about what needed to change.
But his appeal went beyond academics and intellectuals. He specifically sought people he described as “selfless, fearless men & women of character & substance”, asking citizens to nominate at least one such person from their region.
“Sitting in remote Ladakh I don’t know who & where they are, so you can help by proposing at least one such name from the nation, and your region,” he said.
Wangchuk said he hoped to travel across different states and cities, gather suggestions and meet people who could help “make a new map of our country” — a metaphorical blueprint for the political and institutional changes he believes India needs.
He concluded his appeal with a call to “start India’s 2nd Independence movement”, urging citizens to share the message widely and translate it into regional languages.
The message marks a broadening of Wangchuk’s recent public campaign from specific concerns around education and governance towards a larger call for political and systemic reform.
With PTI inputs