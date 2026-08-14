Sonam Wangchuk calls for ‘second Independence movement’

Activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has called for a “peaceful revolution” in the way India chooses its political leaders, arguing that a fundamental change is essential if the country is to emerge as a developed and “respectable nation” by 2047.

In a video message ahead of Independence Day, Wangchuk appealed for what he described as “India’s second Independence movement”, urging citizens to identify and recommend “selfless, fearless men and women of character and substance” who could help shape the country’s future.

Wangchuk said he had been unwell in recent days and had used the time to reflect on India’s trajectory. Comparing the country’s progress with that of several Asian neighbours, he expressed concern that India could fall short of its development ambitions if its current course continued.

“If we talk about per capita GDP, and if this continues, then in 2047, we will not be a developed country, but we will not even be able to show our face in the world market,” he said.

He also linked India’s future to the strength of its education system, saying that national progress could not outpace educational advancement. “As long as education is behind, the future of the country will also be behind,” he said.