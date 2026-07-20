Sonam Wangchuk’s forcible removal a turning point, say protesters
Time has come to take the protest to the states and villages, feel activists at Jantar Mantar
The overwhelming sentiment among protestors at Jantar Mantar on Monday, 20 July was that the government should have had a dialogue with scientist-activist Sonam Wangchuk — who led a 20-day fast at Jantar Mantar until he was removed on 18 July — on the dysfunctional education system. They also strongly felt that participants in the CJP-led 'Sansad Chalo' march should have been allowed to march to Parliament.
“The Parliament represents we, the people; why should we be denied permission to march and speak our mind to the MPs?” was a question asked by many. Others pointed out that Delhi Police were tactless and acted like a colonial police force in beating up the youth without any provocation.
Rajan Chaudhary, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, said, "What is the fault of the students who died by suicide? Ask their parents what they went through. Now, not only (education minister) Dharmendra Pradhan, but even (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi will have to resign. This government took Sonam Wangchuk away wrapped in white cloth. What kind of conduct was this?" Asked whether he came because of the treatment of Wangchuk or to improve the education system, he said, "We have come for both. We have come for change, and change will happen."
For most, the turning point came when Delhi Police forcibly picked up Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and hospitalised him. Most of those at the march pointed out that Wangchuk was acting selflessly.
"Sonam Wangchuk selflessly fasted for the country. We will do whatever he says next," 58-year-old Gurkirat Singh declared. "The time has come for every party to unite to improve the education system. There is no bigger issue than this. The student crowd is organic. Sonam Wangchuk is India's international face, and the way the government treated him is shameful. That's why people have come out in such large numbers today to demand justice."
Though some protesters demanded Pradhan's resignation, they disagreed when others said it was time to demand the resignation of the prime minister too. Hesitantly admitting that Modi as PM was also accountable, they added that they had not made up their mind about seeking his resignation.
Diya, a Delhi resident and student, said she was not against Modi, but since Modi is PM, he has a responsibility to respond. She remembered Pradhan called protesters terrorists, but the PM didn't even tweet. Soumya said, "The government thought they could quell the protests by removing Sonam Wangchuk, but now people feel they have a voice and a platform and have confidence in Wangchuk solving the problem for them”.
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Shivakant Tiwari of the National Youth Organisation, who was sitting at Jantar Mantar since 3 July in support of the students' demands, said, "Now we must prepare to take this movement to every village. If this movement remains confined to Jantar Mantar, it will remain confined to closed rooms. It must be taken from state to district level, and from district to village level. In this, the National Youth Organisation will openly support the CJP and Sonam Wangchuk."
He was not alone in expressing this sentiment. Sunilam of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said, "The countdown for Narendra Modi has begun. People are angry with the government's actions against Sonam Wangchuk. This will prove to be a disaster for them."
On the question of resistance, Tiwari said, "This was the task of the Opposition and INDIA bloc, but when political parties fail to do their part, social organisations step forward, though this shouldn't be seen as a contradiction. The time has come for the Opposition to come to Jantar Mantar and assure the youth on hunger strike that they will fight for them."
Listing the achievements of the CJP movement, he said, "This movement has reclaimed democratic space. Dharmendra Pradhan may or may not continue as a Union minister but this protest has dispelled the fear people had about protesting in public places."