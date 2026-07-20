Sonam Wangchuk’s forcible removal a turning point, say protesters

The overwhelming sentiment among protestors at Jantar Mantar on Monday, 20 July was that the government should have had a dialogue with scientist-activist Sonam Wangchuk — who led a 20-day fast at Jantar Mantar until he was removed on 18 July — on the dysfunctional education system. They also strongly felt that participants in the CJP-led 'Sansad Chalo' march should have been allowed to march to Parliament.

“The Parliament represents we, the people; why should we be denied permission to march and speak our mind to the MPs?” was a question asked by many. Others pointed out that Delhi Police were tactless and acted like a colonial police force in beating up the youth without any provocation.

Rajan Chaudhary, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, said, "What is the fault of the students who died by suicide? Ask their parents what they went through. Now, not only (education minister) Dharmendra Pradhan, but even (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi will have to resign. This government took Sonam Wangchuk away wrapped in white cloth. What kind of conduct was this?" Asked whether he came because of the treatment of Wangchuk or to improve the education system, he said, "We have come for both. We have come for change, and change will happen."

For most, the turning point came when Delhi Police forcibly picked up Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and hospitalised him. Most of those at the march pointed out that Wangchuk was acting selflessly.