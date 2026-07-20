'Questioning those in power is resistance'

Protesters attempted to breach the barricades in the morning, prompting a baton charge in which several people were injured. Participants claimed that the sheer size of the crowd initially forced police to retreat before security personnel later resumed action.

Shashwat, a student from Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, said he had joined the Parliament march because the government needed to respond to demands for Pradhan's resignation. "The government should address the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Removing Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site without his consent was completely wrong. The protest was peaceful, yet action was taken without notice. This protest is entirely justified. The government must answer these questions. If it refuses to do so, then this cannot be called a democracy," he said.

Another young protester said if demonstrators remained united, the pressure could eventually extend beyond Pradhan. "If people stay firm, not just Dharmendra Pradhan but even Narendra Modi may have to resign," the protester said.

Protest organisers said public anger intensified after Delhi Police forcefully removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 18 July. Before that, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and his colleagues had campaigned in Delhi and Pune to mobilise support for Wangchuk's hunger strike.

Jaswinder Singh, another participant, said he was not personally affected by the NEET paper leak but felt compelled to join the movement. "None of my children were affected by the NEET paper leak, but I have come here for the future of the country. We cannot wait until something happens to us personally before raising our voice," he said.

Praveen Vadhera, a theatre artist associated with Jan Natya Manch, described education as an issue that had united people across political ideologies.

"Education is one issue on which people from the Left, Congress and many other backgrounds stand together. Protests are taking place across the country, with people demanding accountability. The crowd that gathered today is not a hired crowd. It is a crowd asking questions, and in today's times, questioning those in power is itself an act of resistance. It will not be easy to suppress that resistance," he said.