Police action on Wangchuk: Congress says govt crushing peaceful protest

The Congress on Saturday, 18 July strongly criticised the police action at Jantar Mantar after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and his indefinite hunger strike broken, alleging that the BJP-led Centre viewed peaceful protests as a law-and-order problem rather than a democratic right.

Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the Constitution guaranteed the right to dissent, but accused the Union home ministry of seeking to suppress it.

"The Delhi Police reports directly to the home ministry, the very ministry that appointed a new police commissioner in Delhi just yesterday. If today's crackdown is his first brief, it sends a chilling message: political obedience takes precedence over Constitutional duty," Khera said.

Accusing the government of repeatedly violating democratic norms, he alleged, "From dragging away women wrestlers to manhandling ex-servicemen, this government has repeatedly demonstrated its contempt for the Constitution."

"Today's actions lay bare this government's mindset: peaceful protest is not a fundamental democratic right to be protected, but a law-and-order problem to be crushed," Khera said. "It is a shame that the world's largest democracy is being 'ruled' by the most undemocratic and anti-democratic political party in the world."