'Daro mat': Is the government scared that people are no longer scared?

It could also have invited the two CJP spokespersons to meet J.P. Nadda on Monday morning before Parliament convened and made a statement in the House that the demands were being looked into. The Union health minister did eventually meet the two spokespersons, but only after the morning sitting of Parliament had been washed out.

Delhi Police was clearly acting under instructions when it forcibly shifted Wangchuk to hospital on Saturday morning. The medical team from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, which had been monitoring the fasting activist, was nowhere to be seen when he was removed.

Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, not to Lohia or AIIMS. The government's counsel also strongly opposed Geetanjali J. Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, when she approached the court seeking his release and permission to shift him to a hospital of her choice. The health minister could have met Wangchuk in hospital and then invited the youth for talks. He did not.

Similarly, on Monday, Delhi Police acted on instructions while preventing protesters from marching to Parliament. However, it appears to have miscalculated that removing the three prominent faces of the movement — Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das — from Jantar Mantar would make it easier to disperse the crowd. Instead, the crowd swelled, broke through barricades and remained determined to march towards Parliament. The police then resorted to baton charges and tear gas to disperse the protesters, injuring several people.

Videos of alleged police brutality at Jantar Mantar and around Rajiv Chowk were widely shared on social media. Denials issued by Delhi Police have carried little conviction, and by Monday evening, reports were emerging from other parts of the country of spontaneous protests breaking out in solidarity.

Just when the month-long protest at Jantar Mantar seemed to be petering out, the Union government appears to have succeeded in breathing fresh life into the movement. The next few days will reveal how costly its handling of the protest proves to be.