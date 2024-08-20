Sonia Gandhi bats for khadi as sole fabric for tricolour

Slamming the Modi government for the "rampant adoption" of machine-manufactured polyester flags, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 20 August called for the restoration of khadi as the only fabric with the distinction of bearing the tricolour and asserted that the fabric must find its rightful place as an embodiment of national pride.

Penning an article in The Hindu, Gandhi said prime minister Narendra Modi's renewed call for a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the week leading up to the Independence Day offers an opportunity to collectively introspect on the national flag and its significance to the country.

"His (Modi) moral duplicity in paying deference to the national flag while pledging allegiance to an organisation that has remained, indifferent to it, is one matter. The rampant adoption of machine-manufactured polyester flags, with raw materials often imported from China and elsewhere, is another," she said.

The Flag Code of India has historically required the national flag to be made of "hand spun and hand-woven wool/cotton/silk khadi bunting", she pointed out.

Khadi, that coarse but versatile and sturdy fabric which the Mahatma himself spun and wove in his leadership of the national movement, is imbued with a special meaning in our historical and cultural memory, she said.

Khadi is at once a symbol of our storied past, and an icon of Indian modernity and economic vitality, the Congress Parliamentary Party chief asserted.

It was in deference to this eternal symbolism that the tricolour once bore the Mahatma's charkha as its centrepiece, and that the modern-day Indian flag used to insist on khadi as its sole fabric, Gandhi said.