Sonia Gandhi warns against efforts to ‘vilify and erase’ Nehru’s legacy

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday delivered a strong defence of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, warning that a sustained campaign was underway to distort his role in the freedom movement and undermine the foundations of the modern Indian state.

Speaking at the launch of The Nehru Centre India, Gandhi said that Nehru’s life was guided by the principles of parliamentary democracy, scientific temper and secularism. His lasting contributions, she noted, continue to shape India decades after his passing.

“He was the prime architect of the modern Indian nation-state,” she said, recalling his commitment to planned development and to celebrating India’s diversity while nurturing its unity.

While acknowledging that historical leaders must be analysed and critiqued, Gandhi cautioned that deliberate attempts were being made to defame Nehru. “Analysis is one thing, but deliberate mischief with what he said, what he wrote and what he did is totally unacceptable,” she said.

According to her, the attacks were part of a wider political project aimed at erasing Nehru from public memory and rewriting history to serve contemporary interests. “Their goal is not just to erase him; it is to destroy the social, political and economic foundations on which our nation has been built,” she remarked.