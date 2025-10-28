Sowing season turns into struggle as DAP shortage spreads across India

When floods wash away everything, farmers usually look ahead to the next season as their only chance to recover. But this year, even that ray of hope is dimming for Punjab’s farmers.

As the time arrives to prepare their fields for rabi sowing, they are facing an acute shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser — an essential input for their crops. Across the state, government procurement centres and cooperative society outlets are struggling to meet demand. Reports of farmers standing in long queues, only to return empty-handed, are pouring in from almost every district.

A standard 50-kg bag of DAP, priced officially at Rs 1,350, is being sold on the black market for as much as Rs 2,000. The shortfall has turned fertiliser distribution into a crisis, pushing farmers already battered by floods into deeper distress.

This problem is not limited to Punjab. In Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, a government procurement centre witnessed chaos just two weeks ago when the DAP stock fell short. Tempers flared, leading to a scuffle that forced the police to intervene with lathi-charges. Several farmers who had come merely to buy fertiliser ended up with injuries instead of DAP bags.

Haryana’s situation is somewhat different but equally troubling. The state government has made it mandatory for farmers to register on the 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' portal before purchasing DAP. This has created an additional layer of hardship — before queuing at fertiliser centres, farmers must first line up at cybercafés to complete their registration. And there too, long waits and system delays are testing their patience.

The issue isn’t that DAP fertiliser is completely unavailable — it’s that supply falls far short of what farmers need. Punjab alone requires about 5.5 lakh tonnes of DAP for the rabi season, but so far, the state has received only 3.5 lakh tonnes. Another 40,000 tonnes are expected next week, while the government has assured that additional consignments will arrive sometime in November. For now, these are only promises, offering little immediate relief.