Special CBI team to arrive in Manipur on Wed to probe students' killing: CM

A special CBI team led by its Director will reach Imphal on Wednesday, 27 September in a special flight to expedite the probe into the murder of two young students, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Tuesday night, 26 September.

The Chief Minister said in a post on X: “In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the state that both the state and Central government are closely working to nab the perpetrators.

"To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialised team, will be arriving in Imphal on Wednesday morning in a special flight.

"Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter. I have been constantly in touch with Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”