Bagmati Express: Special train finally ferries passengers to Darbhanga

A special train carrying passengers of the Mysuru–Darbhanga Bagmati Express, which was involved in an accident in Tamil Nadu, reached Darbhanga safely on Monday morning, 14 October.

The Bagmati Express, travelling from Mysore to Darbhanga had collided with a stationary freight train near Kavaraipettai railway station in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on 11 October.

There were no fatalities, but 11 coaches of the Mysuru–Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed on impact, leading to the parcel van going up in flames and some bogies getting mangled at the crash site.

As the passengers arrived at Darbhanga station, they breathed a sigh of relief. They also recounted their harrowing experience and expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for protecting their lives.

They also praised the prompt assistance provided by the railways, Tamil Nadu administration and local people, which helped them through the aftermath of the incident.

One of the injured passengers, Sunil Kumar, sharing his experience of the accident said, “At the time of the accident, we were resting after having dinner. Suddenly, there was a strong jolt and I fell from my seat and fainted.

"With the help of others, I was rescued. When I regained consciousness, the medical team was already treating me.”

Another passenger, Rahul Kumar, described the scene outside as extremely frightening, with one bogie having climbed on top of another.

He recounted, “It was not a situation worth seeing. All my belongings, including money and tickets, were lost in the accident and could not be recovered.”