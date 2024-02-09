Sri Lanka to extend visa exemption for Indians past March

Sri Lanka is likely to extend visa exemption status for India after March to keep attracting travellers from the country and encourage repeat visits, said tourism and lands, sports and youth affairs minister Harin Fernando on Thursday, 8 February.

"India is our number one source market and tourists from India helped our country on its path of recovery from the recent crisis we faced," Fernando said in a session at OTM 2024 (Outbound Travel Mart).

Sri Lanka has already facilitated visa-free entry for Indian travellers from December 2023 to March 2024. "We are working on extending it beyond March. We want to make Sri Lanka an easily accessible destination for Indians, who can just walk into our country for a hassle-free holiday," Fernando said.

By offering visa exemption to Indians, Sri Lanka will attract more footfalls, especially those who make last-minute plans and find visa process a hindrance, he said.