The long road home

K. Mahendran was barely 11 when his family fled war-torn Sri Lanka. When assailants came looking for boys above the age of 10, he and his brother hid between the roof and false ceiling of their home in Mannar, a Tamil-majority town.

The family escaped to the coastal fishing village of Pesalai, where they waited 15 days before crossing the Palk Strait on 22 July 1990. At Dhanushkodi, his father carried the children ashore, wading through waist-deep water.

Thirty-six years later, Mahendran, now 47, lives in Pudukkottai in southern Tamil Nadu. His father died seven years after their arrival in India. Mahendran studied at Loyola College in Chennai and now sells furniture on instalments. When asked where his ‘native place’ is, he still says Ceylon. His two children, however, would say Tamil Nadu.

That difference captures the dilemma facing nearly 90,000 Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in India. In August, Sri Lanka removed a major legal obstacle to their return. The Sri Lankan cabinet approved special arrangements for refugees who fled during the civil war without valid passports or through unauthorised departure points. Henceforth, those whose Sri Lankan identity is satisfactorily established can return (after security clearance) through authorised ports without being prosecuted for having left the country via ‘irregular’ channels.

The arrangement covers those who left before 1 August 2006, up until 19 May 2009, when the civil war ended with the killing of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. A Sri Lankan government notification made it clear that while those suspected of serious offences can still face legal action, the rest will be issued temporary passports.

In August last year, a 75-year-old Tamil refugee returning from India was arrested at Jaffna airport though no criminal track record was pending against him. For most refugees, being relieved of the fear of prosecution has not eased the fear of returning. After three decades of living in camps across Tamil Nadu, they are unsure of what awaits them in Sri Lanka.

“How do they expect us to live?” asks V. Vaithyalingam, an inmate of Mandapam camp near Rameswaram. “How do they expect us to survive there?”