SRK does 'Pathaan' hook step on Mannat balcony to celebrate TV premiere

Moved by the gesture, SRK came out on his balcony to greet his admirers and, much to their job, did the famous 'Jhoome Re Pathaan' hook stept.



SRK made an incredibly successful return to the big screen with 'Pathaan', the fourth film of the YRF Spy Universe, which also has Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Salman Khan in an extended cameo.



The film revolves around Pathaan (Khan), an exiled RAW agent, who works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin (Padukone) to take down Jim (Abraham), a former RAW agent and traitor, who plans to attack India for a particular reason.



'Pathaan' has become the first Hindi film to gross Rs 1,200 crore worldwide without a China release. SRK will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan and Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki.