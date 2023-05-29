Shah Rukh Khan's parliament 'eulogy' holds 'subversive' message for inclusion and democracy

He calls for the arms of 'this house' — and is speaking of the new parliament building now, or of the Parliament? — to be so wide that every caste and race of the country, every religion is loved. He calls for a vision so deep that it can see and know every citizen of the country and recognize their problems. SRK's voiceover calls for 'faith', yes — but in the motto of satyamev jayate (victory to truth) and not in a vision of a Hindu rashtra. "The elephant, horse and lion, the pillar with the ashok chakra should be our history, and not just a mere logo," Khan says in the voiceover.

He goes on to liken Parliament to the soul of the body that is the nation, and prays for the health of that "soul of democracy" to be furthered in this new home. He wishes that this new building may continue to foster liberty, fraternity and equality for ages to come — is this perhaps a warning of a wavering vision? He hopes that the new abode of democracy will usher in a new age renowned for its scientific temper and empathy for all — an idea curiously reminiscent of Nehru's vision for India, so similar that even the words are almost an echo. What he does hail at the end: "A new parliament for a new India but with the same age-old dream — the glory of India, of our nation."

And he signs off with a "Jai Hind! (Victory to India!)"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively to the video. “Beautifully expressed!” the PM wrote. “The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity.” But interestingly, nowhere in the voiceover has Khan spoken of this modernity.