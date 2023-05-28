Despite the odd nod to tradition, BJP govt proves itself a radical

Ideology must be rooted in principles. A focus on conservatism must then show itself across the spectrum of functioning. This is not easy to do because it puts tradition and values above immediate advantage.

Traditionalism acts as a restraining hand on the wrist of the ruler. It says go slow, do not disturb that which is working, respect what you have inherited and try to understand why it has worked.

Traditionalism also understands that there are boundaries, and the traditionalist respects them by adhering to these boundaries himself. The often unwritten rules of engagement between institutions are followed by the traditionalist through convention and precedent, rather than innovation and invention.

Again, it needs to be repeated that this shows itself particularly where and when there is tension between institutions. This is when the conservative, the traditionalist, steps back.

The radical individual knows all this and doesn’t care for traditionalism or conservatism. The goal here is to undo the past and to break with it totally. Complete political and social reform is the call of the radical, also defined as extreme social and political change.

The current uncertainty with India’s currency is not an act of conservatism or traditionalism. It is a radical act, just like the one that inspired it in 2016. Experimentation of this sort is not to be found in traditional governments like the UK, or even the US. In those countries, people holding bills of high denomination have the confidence that their money will be accepted today, tomorrow and in the future.

‘This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private’ is what the dollar says. Shopkeepers do not refuse the note in the US or the pound in the UK.