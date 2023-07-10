SRK is a man set to 'rectify wrongs in society' in 'Jawan' 'prevue

Earlier this year, he was Pathaan. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is promising yet another "high-octane action thriller" in 2023 with "Jawan" and on Monday the actor shared a 'prevue' of the film on Twitter.

The 'prevue', as the makers dubbed the 2.12 minute long clip, showcases Shah Rukh featuring in several death-defying stunts, songs and mouthing dialogues in his quintessential style.

Directed by Atlee of "Theri" and "Mersal" fame, the upcoming pan-India movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.