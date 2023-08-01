Stalin writes to Manipur counterpart seeking concurrence to send humanitarian aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh on sending aid, including medicines, to the violence-hit north-eastern state.

The Tamil Nadu government has asked Manipur to provide its concurrence to send the aid material to those living in relief camps.

Stalin told the Manipur chief minister in a letter dated July 31 that he has been informed that more than 50,000 people were staying in relief camps due to the "prevailing situation" in the northeastern state, apparently referring to the violence there.