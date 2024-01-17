States 360º: Gujarat - Life is a big roadshow in India’s westernmost state

The prime minister’s fascination with ‘road shows’ remains as strong as ever. Whether it is an international cricket match, a women’s conference, election campaigns or the Vibrant Gujarat summit, the events are incomplete without a ‘road show’.

The 10th edition of the biennial Vibrant Gujarat summit was no exception. The prime minister hit the streets again the evening before the three-day event started on 10 January.

What these road shows are designed to achieve, besides burnishing the prime minister’s brand image, is not clear though. The political opposition, while grudgingly admitting the summit enhanced the state’s image as an investment ‘destination’, claims there is a huge gap between hype and reality.

The summit has, since 2019, sought partner countries for the event, and their numbers have steadily increased. This year saw 34 confirmations, 21 of the nations participating for the first time. Conspicuous by its absence this year was Canada, which partnered with the Gujarat government five times earlier.

At the event, promotional videos and publicity material highlighted the state’s march into greater industrialisation. While the state was earlier known for its pharma, chemical and textile sectors, it is now known for automobiles, ceramics, renewable energy and ports too. With the backing of the Union government, Gujarat has also made inroads into the semiconductor, aircraft manufacture, defence, hydrogen ecosystem and space-related industries, even leaving several more industrialised states behind.

The state government claims to have attracted investment worth $55 billion in the last two decades, and points out that 13 per cent of Gujarat’s FDI comes to the automobile sector, outshining India’s national average of 5 per cent.