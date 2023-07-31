Stone pelting, cars set on fire during religious procession in Nuh, Haryana

Stones were pelted and cars set on fire during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh adjoining Gurugram on Monday, police said.

Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds. Tension gripped the area and prohibitory orders banning assembly of people were clamped in the entire district.

Mobile internet services were suspended till Wednesday to contain the "intense communal tension", the Haryana government said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the government has despatched additional forces from neighbouring districts. "We are also trying to send forces by helicopter," he told PTI.