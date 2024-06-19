Man who 'stood against hatred': INDIA bloc leaders hold up Rahul Gandhi

Birthday wishes pour in for Rahul Gandhi as he turned 54 on Wednesday, 19 June, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying that his qualities of unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution and his emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices set him apart.

Gandhi, a former Congress president and the sitting MP from Rae Bareli, has instructed all Congress workers to avoid any grand celebrations, and instead celebrate his special day with humanitarian efforts and charity if they so choose.

In a post on X, Kharge extended birthday greetings to Gandhi, saying: