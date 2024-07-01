Stop misusing agencies to silence opposition: INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against govt

Several INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises on Monday, 1 July against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government to "target" Opposition leaders.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several leaders of the INDIA bloc, including those from the TMC and AAP, participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Makar Dwar in Parliament.

The Opposition leaders carried placards which read "stop misusing agencies to silence opposition" and "BJP mein jao bhrashtachar ka licence pao (Join the BJP and get a licence for corruption)".

Some AAP MPs also displayed posters of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal standing behind bars.