Stray dogs: SC slams states, UTs for not filing compliance affidavits, summons chief secretaries on November 3

The Supreme Court on Monday, 27 October, castigated most states and Union territories for ignoring court directives to file compliance affidavits concerning the control and management of stray dogs. Except for West Bengal, Telangana and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), all other states and UTs failed to respond to the apex court’s August 22 order, eliciting sharp criticism from the bench.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria ordered the chief secretaries of all defaulting states and UTs to personally appear before the court on November 3 to explain their failure to comply. The court expressed frustration, highlighting that “continuous incidents are happening” while India’s image was being “shown as down in foreign countries.”

The case, initiated suo motu in July following alarming media reports of stray dog bites causing rabies—especially affecting children—in Delhi, was expanded in August to cover all states and UTs. The court mandated the filing of affidavits detailing the readiness of resources like dog pounds, veterinarians, trained personnel, and necessary equipment in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

According to a report in Live Law, “The Supreme Court’s stern warning signals growing impatience with states’ apathy in dealing with a public health hazard and animal welfare concern that has grave implications.”

Delhi, too, came under criticism for not filing its own affidavit; the court accordingly summoned Delhi’s chief secretary alongside others. As the bench noted, “You are in Delhi, the order was passed in Delhi in your presence, and nothing has happened.”

When a lawyer suggested involving maintenance departments of high-rise societies to address complaints, the bench rebuffed the idea, saying, “Make some sensible suggestions. Give a suggestion which is practical and reasonable.” It reiterated that the judiciary is closely monitoring the matter to eventually achieve compliance.