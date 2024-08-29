Student suicides outpace population growth in India, new data reveals

There is rising concern about student suicides in India. A new report reveals that incidents are increasing at an alarming annual rate, surpassing both the population growth rate and overall suicide trends.

The report, titled 'Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India', was released on 28 August, during the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024, based on data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). It highlights that while overall suicides increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicides surged by 4 per cent, despite likely under-reporting.

In 2022, there were 13,044 recorded student suicides in India, a slight decline from 13,089 in 2021. However, the overall suicide rate, covering both students and the general population, increased from 1,64,033 in 2021 to 1,70,924 in 2022. The report notes that student suicides have grown at an alarming annual rate of 4 per cent over the past two decades, which is double the national average.

The incidence of student suicides continues to surpass both population growth rates and overall suicide trends. While the population of 0-24-year-olds decreased from 582 million to 581 million over the last decade, the number of student suicides increased from 6,654 to 13,044.