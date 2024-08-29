Student suicides outpace population growth in India, new data reveals
New report highlights that while overall suicides increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicides surged by 4 per cent
There is rising concern about student suicides in India. A new report reveals that incidents are increasing at an alarming annual rate, surpassing both the population growth rate and overall suicide trends.
The report, titled 'Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India', was released on 28 August, during the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024, based on data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). It highlights that while overall suicides increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicides surged by 4 per cent, despite likely under-reporting.
In 2022, there were 13,044 recorded student suicides in India, a slight decline from 13,089 in 2021. However, the overall suicide rate, covering both students and the general population, increased from 1,64,033 in 2021 to 1,70,924 in 2022. The report notes that student suicides have grown at an alarming annual rate of 4 per cent over the past two decades, which is double the national average.
The incidence of student suicides continues to surpass both population growth rates and overall suicide trends. While the population of 0-24-year-olds decreased from 582 million to 581 million over the last decade, the number of student suicides increased from 6,654 to 13,044.
Student suicides now account for 7.6 per cent of all suicides, a rate comparable to other professions such as paid workers, farmers, jobless individuals, and the self-employed.
According to the report, the states with the highest number of student suicides in 2022 were Maharashtra (1,764 suicides or 14 per cent), Tamil Nadu (1,416 suicides or 11 per cent), and Madhya Pradesh (1,340 suicides or 10 per cent).
These states together account for one-third of the national total. Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand follow with 8 per cent and 6 per cent of the total suicides, respectively. Southern states and Union Territories collectively contribute 29 per cent of these cases, while Rajasthan, known for its high-stakes academic environment, ranks 10th.
Gender-wise, male students constituted 53 per cent of the total student suicides in 2022. From 2021 to 2022, male student suicides decreased by 6 per cent while female student suicides increased by 7 per cent. Over the past decade, male suicides rose by 50 per cent and female suicides by 61 per cent. Both genders have seen an average annual increase of 5 per cent in the last five years.
The report emphasises the need for enhanced counselling infrastructure and a deeper understanding of student aspirations. Addressing these issues is crucial for shifting the focus from competitive pressures to nurturing core competencies and well-being.
The report also notes significant under-reporting owing to social stigma and the criminalisation of suicide attempts under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code. Although the 2017 Mental Healthcare Act decriminalises suicide attempts for individuals with mental illness, the legacy of criminalisation still impacts reporting practices. Additionally, there are data discrepancies, especially in rural areas where reporting is less consistent.
Factors contributing to the high suicide rates among students include academic distress, forced career choices, lack of support from educational institutions, ragging and bullying, discrimination, financial stress, changing family structures, emotional neglect, societal apathy, and undetected psychiatric disorders.
The rising trend in student suicides in India highlights the urgent need for comprehensive measures to support students and prevent further tragedies.
