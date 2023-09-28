Students killing: Protests continue in Manipur, cars burnt, two BJP offices attacked

Protests against the killings of the two young students continued for the third day in Manipur on Thursday with mobs burning down a BJP office and vandalised another office of the ruling party in Thoubal district.

Protestors also torched two vehicles inside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Imphal and another civilian vehicle, parked nearby the DC office, was set on fire.

CRPF personnel brought the situation under control, police said.

Though the students’ protests were more or less peaceful on Thursday, but the mobs, comprising both men and women, turned violent in different places of Manipur.

They burnt down a three-story building, which housed the BJP office at Khongjam and vandalised another at Wangjing in Thoubal district.