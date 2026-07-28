Students' protest: CJP questions SC order, urges Centre to honour pledge on FIR withdrawal

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday expressed concern over the Supreme Court's interim order in petitions related to the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, claiming one of the directions could undermine the Centre's assurance that no action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

In a statement, CJP member Sourav Das said Direction No. 4 of the interim order, which allows governments to continue investigations in existing FIRs, contradicted the assurance allegedly given by the Centre on July 25 that FIRs against protesters would be withdrawn and that no participant in the agitation would be targeted.

According to the CJP, it had called off its nationwide protest in good faith based on the government's assurance.

The party alleged that the order could be used by the Centre and BJP-ruled states to continue criminal proceedings against protesters, despite the understanding reached during talks.