Lucknow: Students rally over exam irregularities, seek Pradhan’s resignation

Hundreds of students and government job aspirants gathered in Lucknow on Friday to protest against alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was held at Eco Garden and drew candidates preparing for a range of competitive examinations, including teaching, medical, administrative, revenue and other government recruitment services.

Participants began assembling at the venue from the morning, carrying placards and raising slogans over what they described as repeated failures in the examination system. Protesters called for greater transparency, accountability and reforms in the conduct of recruitment and entrance examinations.

The demonstration forms part of a wider nationwide campaign launched by the CJP to highlight concerns surrounding examination management and recruitment processes. Similar protests have already been held in Delhi and Pune.

Organisers said the movement aims to draw attention to issues affecting students and job seekers across the country and to push for systemic reforms.