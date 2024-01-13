Students should not compromise on studies for politics, says JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Santishree D. Pandit advised students not to compromise studies for politics amid a row over the varsity imposing a series of stringent measures against staging dharnas (protests) within its campus.

Pandit said disciplinary action can adversely impact students' future prospects for securing jobs. "Nobody's saying don't do protests but at the same time your academics should not be compromised. Many of these students who engage in politics later come to me seeking extensions which will reflect in their profile when they go for a job," she told PTI in an interview.

The vice chancellor cited the open debates and lectures on the Israel-Hamas conflict at JNU, stressing that no agitation has taken place over it, as an example of the culture of critical thinking on campus.

Pandit, who assumed charge as VC of the university in 2022, said she withdrew all proctorial inquiries against students in the 2019 fee hike protest, considering its impact on their careers.

She said students should express their freedom with responsibility. The administration has officially notified the chief proctor office (CPO) manual penalising certain actions on campus such as obstructing officials from performing their duties, drinking alcohol, or speeding on campus to deter them from violating rules, she added.