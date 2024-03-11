Studied silence on issues that matter: Congress slams PM Modi

The scheme compromises national security by demoralising the armed forces and rushing through training for servicemen in a mere six months, he alleged.

"Potential Agniveer recruits are dissatisfied by the loss of prestige and economic security resulting from the scheme. Given the obvious and debilitating failings of this scheme, will the Modi Government go back to the older model of recruitment," Ramesh asked.

He said thousands of farmers in Haryana and neighbouring states have been protesting since last month against the "indifferent attitude" of the Modi government on farmers' issues.

"Their demands are for the government to give legal status to MSP, and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's formula for determining MSP. Incidentally, the Congress has guaranteed the same as part of its Kisan Nyay agenda," Ramesh said.

"What is stopping Modi from fulfilling this demand of our farmers? Why is he so insistent on crushing the voice of the farmers rather than reassuring them," he asked.

Ramesh alleged that the prime minister has been "conspicuously silent" on the severe allegations of harassment levelled by women wrestlers from Haryana against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

What is the prime minister's stance on this issue, the Congress leader asked.

"Does Modi consider Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a member of 'Modi ka Parivar?'

"In the absence of his own words, we can only hold Mr Modi accountable for the actions of his Government - Jail Jawan, Jail Kisan, Jail Pehelwan," Ramesh added.