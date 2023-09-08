‘Suffer’ for 200 years and be ready to atone for 2,000 years of ‘caste discrimination’

Ahead of the elections in five states in December and the general election next year, Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS chief, has admitted that caste discrimination continues in India.

Addressing students at Aggrasen Chhatravas, Nagpur, he claimed that officials had 'informed' him that caste discrimination prevailed even in ‘higher services’.

He also spoke of Dalits still being denied entry into temples and being flogged for their temerity to ride in palanquins. His address, as reported in the media, suggests he was unaware of both issues until now. “We didn’t bother even when they lived like animals,” he said.

The RSS has long been in favour of a casteless society, in which everyone is a Hindu, though it was not averse to reservation for the economically weaker sections, irrespective of caste. The government, however, pushed through a 10 per cent reservation for the economically weak from castes not availing any other reservation in 2019.