Sufficient safeguards: Delhi HC rejects PIL alleging flaws in EVM checking procedure for 2024 LS polls

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL that challenged the procedure followed by the Chief Electoral Officer during the First-Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) intended for use in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The PIL was filed by the President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).



The DPCC alleged that there was insufficient notice provided to political parties before the FLC process and claimed that despite requesting EVM details, they were not provided, thus undermining the purpose of the procedure.