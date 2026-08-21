Sugar prices hit Rs 70 a kg in Kolkata ahead of festive season

Retail sugar prices have climbed to Rs 70 a kg in Kolkata, rising by Rs 20 over the past month as demand builds ahead of the festive season, traders said on Friday.

The market has witnessed a particularly sharp increase over the past four to five days, with prices jumping by around 10 per cent. Sugar-based products such as jaggery, batasa and nakuldana have also become more expensive.

A neighbourhood grocery shop owner said loose sugar, which was selling for Rs 65 a kg just three days ago, could no longer be offered below Rs 70.

Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations president Sushil Poddar said wholesale prices had already reached Rs 65 a kg and alleged that sugar mills were not being adequately regulated.

Poddar identified the diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol production as one of the factors behind the increase. He also raised concerns about the impact of higher ethanol blending on vehicles.

“The sudden sugar price spike ahead of the festival season, between September and November, is a matter of concern,” he said.

The Centre on Thursday allowed sugar mills to import one million tonnes of raw sugar, the first such measure in about a decade. Traders said the decision had yet to influence retail prices.

Poddar argued that the permitted quantity would not be sufficient to contain the increase, claiming that one million tonnes represented only about a fortnight of domestic demand. He called for further government intervention.

The Centre has also imposed a stockholding limit on bulk consumers using more than 10 tonnes of sugar a month. Such buyers will be permitted to maintain inventories equivalent to no more than 15 days of consumption.

Lower sugar production in Brazil has added to supply concerns, according to traders.