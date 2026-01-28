SC agrees to early hearing on pleas seeking independent probe into AI crash

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to grant an early hearing to a batch of petitions seeking an independent, judicially monitored investigation into the Air India Flight 171 crash at Ahmedabad airport last year, which claimed the lives of 229 passengers and 12 crew members.

The matter came up before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya on 28 January, The Hindu reported. The petitions have been filed by several parties, including the father of one of the deceased pilots, the Federation of Indian Pilots, and a non-governmental organisation, Safety Matters Foundation.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, made an oral request for an early listing, noting that the court may not be able to take up the matter the following day due to pre-scheduled hearings on petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision exercise. He also told the court that neither the Union government nor the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had filed responses to the pleas so far.

Bhushan argued that serious safety concerns had been raised by pilots regarding the Boeing 787 aircraft involved in the crash, alleging underlying electronic issues. He submitted that the circumstances warranted the appointment of a court of inquiry to determine the true cause of the accident.