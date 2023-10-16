SC agrees to hear Khera plea on 'Gautam Das' remark, seeks UP govt response

The Supreme Court has sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response, while agreeing to hear a plea by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera challenging the Allahabad High Court's refusal to quash criminal proceedings against him over an alleged 'Narendra Gautam Das Modi' remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi made at a press conference.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued a notice while hearing a special leave petition against the 17 August order of Allahabad High Court, and also agreed to examine an interim plea by Khera to stay the trial.

Appearing for Khera, Abhishek Manu Singhvi had earlier said Khera had posted a clarification on X that the comment had been made inadvertently.