Supreme Court bans mining within 1 km of all national parks, wildlife sanctuaries

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 13 November, imposed a nationwide ban on mining activities within one km of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, observing that such operations pose a serious threat to wildlife and ecological balance.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran was hearing petitions related to the notification of Jharkhand’s Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary and the Sasangdaburu Conservation Reserve as protected areas.

“It has been the consistent view of this court that mining activities within one kilometre of protected areas will be hazardous to wildlife,” the bench said. “Though in the case of Goa Foundation, the said directions were issued with respect to the State of Goa, we find that such directions need to be issued on a pan-India basis.”

Accordingly, the court ordered that “mining within national parks and wildlife sanctuaries and within one kilometre from their boundaries shall not be permissible.”