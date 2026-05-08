Supreme Court declines bail plea of student accused in Noida protest violence

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to grant bail to a student accused of inciting violence during last month’s industrial workers’ protest in Noida, asking her to seek relief before the Allahabad High Court instead.

A Bench comprising justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a petition filed by Aakriti Chaudhary, one of the accused in the 13 April violence linked to demonstrations by factory workers demanding higher wages.

Questioning the increasing number of petitions being filed directly before the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, the Bench observed that litigants should first approach the high court.

“Why don’t you go to the High Court? Everybody comes here by filing petitions under Article 32. There are 93,000 cases pending in the Supreme Court,” the Bench remarked during the hearing.

Counsel appearing for Chaudhary argued that the police had failed to provide proper grounds of arrest and sought bail on her behalf.

The court was informed that Chaudhary is a Delhi University student pursuing higher studies after completing a master’s degree in history from Daulat Ram College.

While refusing immediate bail relief, the Supreme Court issued notice to Uttar Pradesh Police officials on a separate plea filed by Keshaw Anand, who alleged custodial torture by the police.