SC declines to hear DMK plea over TVK leaders’ remarks in Karur stampede case
DMK withdraws application after apex court signals it is not inclined to entertain request to restrain Vijay and minister Aadhav Arjuna from commenting on the probe
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea moved by the DMK seeking to restrain leaders of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), including chief minister C. Joseph Vijay and minister Aadhav Arjuna, from making public statements that could allegedly influence witnesses in the Karur stampede case.
A Bench of justices K.V. Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe indicated that it was not inclined to consider the application, prompting the DMK to withdraw the plea with liberty to pursue other remedies available under law.
“This application, you are better advised to not press here. We are inclined to dismiss this application,” the Bench observed during the hearing, following which senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the applicant, sought permission to withdraw it.
Recording the submission, the court dismissed the application as withdrawn and granted liberty to the applicant to avail such other remedies as may be available.
The plea had been filed by DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, who sought to be impleaded in the pending proceedings arising out of the Karur stampede case. He had asked the court to direct TVK leaders not to make public comments on the matter until the court-monitored CBI investigation was completed.
The application had also sought registration of an FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna, alleging that his public statements, as well as the proposed distribution of government benefits to victims’ families, could prejudice the investigation and influence material witnesses.
Referring to a speech by Aadhav Arjuna on 2 July, the DMK alleged that the Minister, who is also an accused in the case, had publicly said there was “a score to settle” and blamed the previous DMK government for the Karur tragedy despite being under investigation himself. According to the plea, such remarks could compromise the fairness of the ongoing CBI probe.
The application also cited reports that chief minister Vijay was expected to visit Karur to distribute government assistance, including compassionate appointments, to the families of those who died in the stampede. While the DMK said it had no objection to welfare measures, it argued that direct interaction with the families — who are material witnesses in the case — by persons connected to the matter could create apprehensions about the independence of the investigation.
The proceedings relate to the 27 September 2025 Karur stampede, in which 41 people were killed and 142 injured during a TVK rally.
The Supreme Court had earlier transferred the investigation to the CBI under the supervision of a committee headed by former apex court judge justice Ajay Rastogi, after expressing concern over the handling of the matter and observing that “something is wrong” with the proceedings before the Madras High Court.
With IANS inputs