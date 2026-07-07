SC declines to hear DMK plea over TVK leaders’ remarks in Karur stampede case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea moved by the DMK seeking to restrain leaders of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), including chief minister C. Joseph Vijay and minister Aadhav Arjuna, from making public statements that could allegedly influence witnesses in the Karur stampede case.

A Bench of justices K.V. Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe indicated that it was not inclined to consider the application, prompting the DMK to withdraw the plea with liberty to pursue other remedies available under law.

“This application, you are better advised to not press here. We are inclined to dismiss this application,” the Bench observed during the hearing, following which senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the applicant, sought permission to withdraw it.

Recording the submission, the court dismissed the application as withdrawn and granted liberty to the applicant to avail such other remedies as may be available.

The plea had been filed by DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, who sought to be impleaded in the pending proceedings arising out of the Karur stampede case. He had asked the court to direct TVK leaders not to make public comments on the matter until the court-monitored CBI investigation was completed.

The application had also sought registration of an FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna, alleging that his public statements, as well as the proposed distribution of government benefits to victims’ families, could prejudice the investigation and influence material witnesses.