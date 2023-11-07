Supreme Court directs Centre to ensure there are guidelines to protect media professionals

The Supreme Court directed the union government to ensure there are guidelines to protect media professionals in case of search and seizure of digital devices and to view privacy as a fundamental right in the matter. The matter will be heard on 6 December.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia were hearing a public interest litigation filed by Foundation for Media Professionals seeking a law and comprehensive guidelines on the search and seizure of digital devices by law enforcement agencies.

Pronouncing the order, Justice Kaul said, “Better guidelines need to be in place to protect media professionals and there has to be a balancing of interests. Additional solicitor general requests for some time to better examine the matter so that he can make submissions. We have however put to the learned ASG that there has to be a balancing of interests. We would like the learned ASG to work on this and come back on this issue. This is more so in view of the aspect that privacy is held to be a fundamental right.”