Supreme Court disagrees with High Court order to Congress on tax demand

The Supreme Court on Monday, 20 August, questioned the Delhi High Court's decision asking the Congress party to approach the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a stay on an income tax demand notice it was sent for the recovery of alleged outstanding dues of more than Rs 100 crore.

A bench of justices B.V. Nagarathna and N. Kotiswar Singh, which issued notice against the 13 March high court order on the plea of the Congress, however, added that the ITAT can still process the political party's appeal.

"How can the high court ask the petitioner (Congress) to go back to ITAT when it came in appeal against the Tribunal's order? The high court was not right in not exercising its jurisdiction," the bench said.

Additional solicitor general N. Venkataraman, appearing for the income tax department, informed the court that the recovery of the outstanding amount has already been made and the issue in question is of only academic interest now.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for the Congress party, submitted that the high court should have exercised its jurisdiction and at least granted an interim stay on the demand notice.

The bench then issued notice to the income tax department and said, "The pendency of this special leave petition will not come in the way of the ITAT deciding the plea before it."

On 13 March 13, the high court had refused to interfere with the order of the ITAT, declining to stay the notice issued by the income tax department.