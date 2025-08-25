Supreme Court expands crime victims’ right to appeal

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India has broadened the rights of crime victims and their families, granting them the ability to challenge acquittals, lenient convictions, or inadequate compensation awards in criminal cases.

The decision marks a major precedent in Indian criminal law, putting the rights of victims on an equal footing with those of the accused in appellate proceedings.

The bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan, held that Section 372 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) entitles victims of crime to appeal directly, a right that was previously limited to the state or the original complainant.

Importantly, the court ruled that this entitlement extends to legal heirs, who can continue pursuing appeals if a victim dies during the course of proceedings, The Times of India reported.

“Just as a convict has an unfettered right of appeal under Section 374 of the CrPC, a victim too must be empowered with the same right, irrespective of the nature of the crime,” the bench observed. The judges emphasised that any restrictive interpretation of Section 372 would run contrary to Parliament’s intent when it inserted the provision to strengthen victims’ access to justice.