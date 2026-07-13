SC freezes Parsvnath Developers’ bank accounts in Gurugram housing case

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the freezing of the bank accounts of Parsvnath Developers and its directors, while issuing bailable warrants against the company's leadership over the prolonged delay in handing over homes to buyers in a Gurugram housing project.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana passed the directions while hearing a plea filed by homebuyers Rita Tikku and Lokaish Tikku, who have been waiting for possession of their flats in the Parsvnath Exotica project in Gurugram's Sector 53 for nearly two decades.

Expressing serious concern over the matter, the Bench questioned the role of the Haryana administration and suggested there appeared to be a "collusion" between the state machinery and the developer. The court also criticised the apparent inaction of regulatory authorities in enforcing orders passed in favour of the homebuyers.

The petitioners, who were allotted residential units in 2006 and signed a flat buyer agreement in early 2007, told the court that they had paid the full sale consideration of around Rs 1.78 crore. Although possession was scheduled for 2013, the project remains incomplete.

The court noted that the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) had in 2021 directed the developer to compensate the buyers. However, the company neither challenged those orders nor complied with them.