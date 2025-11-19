Supreme Court grants interim bail to Jyoti Jagtap in Elgar Parishad case
Activist spent over five years in custody; top court stays high court order that found prima facie case under UAPA
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, who has been behind bars since September 2020 in the Elgar Parishad–Maoist links case.
A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order after senior advocate Aparna Bhat, representing Jagtap, stressed that the KKM (Kabir Kala Manch) performer has already spent more than five years in custody. Advocate Karishma Maria also appeared on her behalf.
Jagtap, a member of the KKM, was accused of raising provocative slogans during a stage performance at the Elgar Parishad event held on 31 December 2017 at Pune’s Shaniwarwada. She was arrested in 2020 under provisions of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).
Last year, the Bombay High Court had rejected her bail plea, observing that she was an “active member” of the KKM and that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe allegations by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) that she had conspired, advocated, or abetted a terrorist act. The NIA claims the KKM is a front organisation of the CPI (Maoist).
The high court had upheld a 2022 order of the special NIA court denying bail. Jagtap has been lodged in prison since her arrest.
Investigators allege that speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave contributed to the caste violence that erupted at Bhima-Koregaon on 1 January 2018.
With the interim relief granted on Wednesday, the Supreme Court will continue hearing the case on the merits at a later stage.