Supreme Court grants interim bail to Jyoti Jagtap in Elgar Parishad case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, who has been behind bars since September 2020 in the Elgar Parishad–Maoist links case.

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order after senior advocate Aparna Bhat, representing Jagtap, stressed that the KKM (Kabir Kala Manch) performer has already spent more than five years in custody. Advocate Karishma Maria also appeared on her behalf.

Jagtap, a member of the KKM, was accused of raising provocative slogans during a stage performance at the Elgar Parishad event held on 31 December 2017 at Pune’s Shaniwarwada. She was arrested in 2020 under provisions of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).