Bombay HC grants extended temporary bail to Elgar Parishad accused

Bombay High Court has extended temporary bail for activist Ramesh Gaichor, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, after prison authorities delayed his earlier release despite court orders. Gaichor was finally released from Taloja jail on Wednesday night, nearly two weeks after being granted three-day bail on humanitarian grounds.

The matter was raised again before a high court bench headed by Justice A.S. Gadkari, after Gaichor’s counsel Mihir Desai moved an application stating that the activist had not been released. Desai informed the court that prison authorities had insisted on a release warrant from the trial court, despite a clear high court order dated 26 August allowing Gaichor to visit his ailing father.

The bench came down heavily on the authorities for what it described as blatant non-compliance with judicial orders. The judge orally remarked that the activist was being harassed unnecessarily, and such actions by jail officials undermine the authority of the court.

On Thursday, the superintendent of Taloja Central Jail submitted an affidavit before the court, tendering an unconditional apology for the delay. The affidavit stated that Gaichor had been released late on Wednesday night in accordance with the original bail order.

Following this, the court accepted the apology and modified its earlier order, extending Gaichor’s temporary bail until 13 September to ensure that he is able to spend time with his father, who is reportedly in poor health.