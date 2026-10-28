‘Logical discrepancies’ not upheld yet by Supreme Court: Justice Bagchi

It is worth recalling that software used by the ECI had flagged as many as 1.2 crore voters in West Bengal on account of logical discrepancies. They were asked to attend hearings and produce documents to prove their eligibility to vote. The exercise did manage to resolve the confusion or misunderstanding surrounding half the voters flagged. However, the remaining 60 lakh hauled up for logical discrepancies went through adjudication by judicial officers, on the direction of the Supreme Court.

The adjudication led to the restoration of 33 lakh voters to the electoral rolls, while 27 lakh were dropped from the rolls. Contrary to the law, no grounds were cited and no speaking orders were issued. The ECI informed the Supreme Court in August that 38 lakh appeals were pending before the 19 appellate tribunals in West Bengal, which are functioning only in the state.

The ECI claimed that 22 lakh of the appeals were for inclusion, while 16 lakh were for excluding voters cleared by the adjudication process. It has now informed the court that the appeals for exclusion were filed by officers in the office of the chief electoral officer, West Bengal.

Strangely, election commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, in a file noting in August, questioned who had authorised appeals for exclusion to be filed on behalf of the Commission, as reported by The Indian Express. He also mentioned that the CEO West Bengal had professed ignorance about the matter.