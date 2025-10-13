Supreme Court orders CBI investigation into Karur stampede tragedy

The Supreme Court on Monday, 13 October, directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives on 27 September.

A bench comprising justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria appointed former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to head a committee overseeing the investigation.

The order follows a plea filed by Tamil actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others, seeking an independent probe under the supervision of the apex court. The plea argued that a fair and impartial investigation would not be possible if conducted solely by Tamil Nadu Police officers. TVK also raised concerns over a possible premeditated conspiracy that may have contributed to the stampede.

The petition had criticised the high court for forming a special investigation team (SIT) exclusively with state police officers and for making adverse remarks against the actor-politician and his party, suggesting they left the venue without expressing remorse.