Supreme Court orders time-bound rollout of minimum ICU standards across India
States and UTs told to draw up action plans as court stresses trained staff, protocols and tech-enabled emergency access
The Supreme Court of India has directed all states and Union Territories to implement minimum standards for Intensive Care Units (ICUs) within a fixed timeframe, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen critical care infrastructure nationwide.
A Bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan noted that a consensus-based “foundational document” outlining guidelines for ICU services has already been prepared and circulated to authorities.
The court described the guidelines as practical and essential, marking a significant step towards standardising intensive care delivery across the country.
During proceedings, leading medical professionals from institutions such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Tata Memorial Centre, Medanta and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital provided inputs on improving ICU infrastructure and care systems.
Taking note of these suggestions, the Bench emphasised the importance of clear timelines, specialised training, and standard operating procedures, including checklist-based protocols.
Highlighting the role of technology, the court called for the creation of a real-time hospital access system, including a GPS-enabled locator to help patients identify nearby medical facilities and available services during emergencies.
As an immediate step, the court directed senior health officials in all states and UTs to convene meetings within a week to prepare practical action plans for implementing the guidelines. Authorities have also been asked to identify five core requirements related to manpower and equipment as a starting point.
The plans must include mechanisms for execution, compliance and monitoring, with reports to be submitted to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Centre will then coordinate a joint meeting to develop a unified national framework.
The court has set a three-week deadline for completing the exercise and will review progress at the next hearing on May 18.
In a notable observation, the Bench highlighted the critical role of nursing staff in ICU care, noting their continuous presence with patients. It has accordingly made the Indian Nursing Council and the Para Medical Council of India parties to the case, directing them to submit plans for strengthening training programmes and curricula.
To ensure wider adoption, the court has asked the Union Health Ministry to issue the ICU guidelines as an official advisory and publish them, along with progress reports, on its website.
With IANS input
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