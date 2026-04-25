Supreme Court orders time-bound rollout of minimum ICU standards across India

The Supreme Court of India has directed all states and Union Territories to implement minimum standards for Intensive Care Units (ICUs) within a fixed timeframe, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen critical care infrastructure nationwide.

A Bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan noted that a consensus-based “foundational document” outlining guidelines for ICU services has already been prepared and circulated to authorities.

The court described the guidelines as practical and essential, marking a significant step towards standardising intensive care delivery across the country.

During proceedings, leading medical professionals from institutions such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Tata Memorial Centre, Medanta and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital provided inputs on improving ICU infrastructure and care systems.

Taking note of these suggestions, the Bench emphasised the importance of clear timelines, specialised training, and standard operating procedures, including checklist-based protocols.