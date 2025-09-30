SC orders training for judges over lapses in bail rulings in Rs 1.9 crore fraud case

In an unusual move, the Supreme Court has directed two Delhi judicial officers to undergo a week-long training programme at the Delhi Judicial Academy after finding what it described as “serious lapses” in the handling of bail orders in a Rs 1.9 crore fraud case.

The order, delivered on 25 September, came as the top court allowed an appeal by M/S Netsity Systems Pvt. Ltd challenging a series of bail decisions in favour of accused couple Shiksha Rathore and her husband. The bench quashed the bail initially granted by an additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM), which had been subsequently upheld by both a sessions judge and Delhi High Court. The accused have now been directed to surrender before the trial court within two weeks.

Justices Sandeep Mehta and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, who authored the judgment, said the conduct of the lower courts could not be ignored. “Before parting, we would be failing in our duty if we turned a blind eye to the manner in which the ACMM granted bail to the accused and the Sessions Judge refused to interfere with such grant of bail,” Justice Amanullah observed.

The court ruled that the ACMM, who issued the bail order on 10 November 2023, and the sessions judge, who upheld it on 16 August 2024, should each receive “special judicial training for a period of at least seven days”. The training, the court said, should particularly focus on how judicial officers ought to conduct proceedings where directions of superior courts are involved, and on the weight that must be accorded to such orders.

The bench requested the Delhi High Court chief justice to ensure appropriate arrangements are made for this sensitisation programme and directed that the chairperson of the Judicial Education and Training Programme Committee also be informed.